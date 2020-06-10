Improve Your Knowledge of Windows Server 2016 with Microsoft 70-742 Test Using the Latest Exam Dumps

There are many more benefits of passing this test and that is why it is recommended that you take it at the earliest.

There are very few certification vendors that are as popular and respected as Microsoft. The company has a big reputation in the tech world and if anyone earns its certificate, it can lead his/her career to unexpected heights. Microsoft offers a ton of credentials that focus on various technologies and concepts. One of them is known as MCSA: Windows Server 2016 that, as you can guess, focuses on Windows Server 2016 technology. If you want to obtain this badge, you should pass three exams, and namely 70-740, 70-741, and 70-742.

In this article, we will discuss Microsoft 70-742, which is the final test that you need to take in order to get your associate-level certification. Passing this exam can be difficult for a lot of people and that is why it is important to know all its details. So, let’s just dive right into it.

Basic Information

Taking a certification exam is always a new experience, even if you have already passed a few. Every test has its own knowledge area that you are required to learn, and you can have a different level of expertise for each of them. Besides, all the exams are unique. They can even vary within the vendor. That is why it is important to explore all the vital details beforehand.

There is so much that you need to know about Microsoft 70-742. Firstly, this test is directed towards those candidates who know how to work with Windows Server 2016 technologies and have some prior experience with them. If you are new to this technology, it is advised that you first gain some expertise. It is not a mandatory condition, but it will help you learn everything you need for the exam objectives. You can also get some basic IT knowledge by obtaining one of the MTA credentials if you need.

All in all, the Microsoft 70-742 exam will verify your skills in identifying functionality in Windows Server 2016, installing and configuring Active Directory Domain Services, as well as implementing Group Policy for non-Nano Server environments.

Exam Structure

The 70-742 certification test costs $165 and you need to register for it via Pearson VUE. The exam consists of around 60 questions and the applicants are given exactly 120 minutes to answer all of them. You need to ensure that you get at least 700 points to pass this test. To get this passing score, you need to prepare with great deliberation and master the following topics:

Create and Manage Group Policy;

Implement Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS);

Implement Access Solutions and Identity Federation;

Install and Configure AD DS;

Manage and Maintain AD DS.

If you want to ensure that you get a minimum pass mark, you must also be good at time management. 2 hours for about 60 questions may seem like a lot of time but you will quickly realize that is not the case. Some of the questions in this Microsoft exam can take a long time to answer and if you are not cautious, you may just spend all of your time on just a few of them. Therefore, you should practice and polish your time management skills because it will be your lifesaver. Make sure that you explore all the domains thoroughly because, in this way, you will be able to answer the questions as quickly as possible.

Preparation Options

If you are planning to take the Microsoft 70-742 exam, it all starts by finding the right study materials. Luckily, since this is a Microsoft test, you will find many resources right on the official website. You can find guides, free online courses, and instructor-led training, which can prove to be very useful. With the help of the training course, you can easily cover all the main topics in this certification test. Once you have learned every concept properly, you can start answering practice questions. By doing this, you can know whether you remember the exam objectives or not. You should always check how many answers you got correctly because this will tell you about your weaknesses and strengths.

Another source that you need is the Certbolt website. It gives a great variety of resources for different certification tests, including Microsoft 70-742. You can find the premium bundle for this exam on this platform. It will cost you just $39.97 and give you access to a study guide, a training course with more than 70 video lectures, and a practice test with over 250 questions along with answers. You should also use free exam dumps to improve your knowledge base.

You should try to start preparing for the Microsoft 70-742 test at the earliest, so you have time to use all the above-mentioned prep tools. If you have less time to spare, you will rush a lot of things and that will affect your final score negatively.

Conclusion

Microsoft is one of the biggest names in the tech industry that has made many contributions in taking technology to the next level. Most of us still know this company as a creator of the Windows operating system but the truth is that it has so much more to show us. Its certification program is among the best in the world and it has helped many young IT specialists land a decent job. Microsoft offers a lot of credentials that cover different technologies. So, there is a very high chance that you will find something that actually interests you.

If you are thinking about going for any MCSA certificate, then Microsoft 70-742 can help you get one. If you like working with Windows Server 2016 and have a little experience with this technology, then you will surely want to take this exam and obtain the associated credential. Once you ace it and earn the badge, you will open up many new opportunities for your career. You will be able to apply for better job positions and potentially get a better salary. There are many more benefits of passing this test and that is why it is recommended that you take it at the earliest.