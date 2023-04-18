L’innovazione dei partner Qlik è da premio

Qlik premia l’innovazione dei partner con l’annuncio dei vincitori dell’annuale Global Partner Awards. Il noto riconoscimento premia la community dei partner Qlik per l’eccellenza nell’aiutare i propri clienti ad adottare Qlik Cloud, l’unica piattaforma end-to-end di dati e analytics multi-cloud del settore. I premi per i Global Partner sono stati presentati al QlikWorld, dove l’azienda ha celebrato anche i premi per i Regional Partner, annunciati all’inizio dell’anno al Virtual Partner Summit di Qlik.

“È stato un anno incredibile di crescita e di evoluzione da parte dei nostri partner nell’aiutare i clienti a trarre maggior valore dai loro dati attraverso le soluzioni Qlik”, ha dichiarato Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances di Qlik. “I clienti continuano a voler aumentare la loro capacità di sfruttare i dati per ottenere insight e azioni, soprattutto nel cloud, per questo siamo entusiasti di celebrare l’innovazione dei partner che fanno parte del nostro ecosistema e il nostro reciproco successo”.

Vincitori Global Partner Award

Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks

System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS

OEM Partner of the Year, North America: Arch Systems

System Integrator Partner of the Year, North America: Capgemini

OEM Partner of the Year, EMEA: TeamSystem

System Integrator Partner of the Year, APAC: PwC

Vincitori Partner Award Nord America

Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared

New Partner of the Year: Natsoft Corporation

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: IPC Global Services

Data Integration Partner of the Year: Analytics8

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data

Vincitori Partner Award EMEA

Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM GmbH

Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: Horsa Insight

Best Enabled Partner of the Year: EVACO GmbH

Data Integration Partner of the Year: Business & Decision AG

Master Reseller of the Year: Witside LTD

SaaS Partner of the Year, EMEA: Mercanza S.L.

Vincitori Partner Award Asia Pacifico

Solution Provider of the Year: Integrated Business Technologies

Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology

New Partner of the Year: Trivi Data Consulting

Authorized Reseller of the Year: Lagozon Technologies

Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Exponentia

Active Intelligence Partner of the Year: Boon Solutions

Million Dollar Club: Integrated Business Technologies

Vincitori Partner Award Sud America