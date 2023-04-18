    Trending
    L’innovazione dei partner Qlik è da premio

    Lettura 2 Min

    Gli annuali Global e Regional Partner Awards premiano i risultati eccezionali raggiunti e l’innovazione dei partner di Qlik

    Qlik premia l’innovazione dei partner con l’annuncio dei vincitori dell’annuale Global Partner Awards. Il noto riconoscimento premia la community dei partner Qlik per l’eccellenza nell’aiutare i propri clienti ad adottare Qlik Cloud, l’unica piattaforma end-to-end di dati e analytics multi-cloud del settore. I premi per i Global Partner sono stati presentati al QlikWorld, dove l’azienda ha celebrato anche i premi per i Regional Partner, annunciati all’inizio dell’anno al Virtual Partner Summit di Qlik.

    “È stato un anno incredibile di crescita e di evoluzione da parte dei nostri partner nell’aiutare i clienti a trarre maggior valore dai loro dati attraverso le soluzioni Qlik”, ha dichiarato Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances di Qlik. “I clienti continuano a voler aumentare la loro capacità di sfruttare i dati per ottenere insight e azioni, soprattutto nel cloud, per questo siamo entusiasti di celebrare l’innovazione dei partner che fanno parte del nostro ecosistema e il nostro reciproco successo”.

    Vincitori Global Partner Award

    • Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
    • Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks
    • System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture
    • System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS
    • OEM Partner of the Year, North America: Arch Systems
    • System Integrator Partner of the Year, North America: Capgemini
    • OEM Partner of the Year, EMEA: TeamSystem
    • System Integrator Partner of the Year, APAC: PwC

    Vincitori Partner Award Nord America

    • Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared
    • New Partner of the Year: Natsoft Corporation
    • Best Enabled Partner of the Year: IPC Global Services
    • Data Integration Partner of the Year: Analytics8
    • Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data

    Vincitori Partner Award EMEA

    • Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM GmbH
    • Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: Horsa Insight
    • Best Enabled Partner of the Year: EVACO GmbH
    • Data Integration Partner of the Year: Business & Decision AG
    • Master Reseller of the Year: Witside LTD
    • SaaS Partner of the Year, EMEA: Mercanza S.L.

    Vincitori Partner Award Asia Pacifico

    • Solution Provider of the Year: Integrated Business Technologies
    • Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology
    • New Partner of the Year: Trivi Data Consulting
    • Authorized Reseller of the Year: Lagozon Technologies
    • Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Exponentia
    • Active Intelligence Partner of the Year: Boon Solutions
    • Million Dollar Club: Integrated Business Technologies

    Vincitori Partner Award Sud America

    • Solution Provider of the Year: Qubo Tecnologia E Sistemas
    • Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios
    • New Partner of the Year:  Fourier Analytics
    • Authorized Reseller of the Year: H2J Solucoes Corporativas em Gestao e TI
    • Customer Success Partner of the Year: Nordica

     

