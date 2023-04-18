L’innovazione dei partner Qlik è da premio

Qlik premia l’innovazione dei partner con l’annuncio dei vincitori dell’annuale Global Partner Awards. Il noto riconoscimento premia la community dei partner Qlik per l’eccellenza nell’aiutare i propri clienti ad adottare Qlik Cloud, l’unica piattaforma end-to-end di dati e analytics multi-cloud del settore. I premi per i Global Partner sono stati presentati al QlikWorld, dove l’azienda ha celebrato anche i premi per i Regional Partner, annunciati all’inizio dell’anno al Virtual Partner Summit di Qlik.
“È stato un anno incredibile di crescita e di evoluzione da parte dei nostri partner nell’aiutare i clienti a trarre maggior valore dai loro dati attraverso le soluzioni Qlik”, ha dichiarato Itamar Ankorion, SVP Global Partners and Alliances di Qlik. “I clienti continuano a voler aumentare la loro capacità di sfruttare i dati per ottenere insight e azioni, soprattutto nel cloud, per questo siamo entusiasti di celebrare l’innovazione dei partner che fanno parte del nostro ecosistema e il nostro reciproco successo”.
Vincitori Global Partner Award
- Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
- Technology Partner Innovation: Databricks
- System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture
- System Integrator Partner Innovation: TCS
- OEM Partner of the Year, North America: Arch Systems
- System Integrator Partner of the Year, North America: Capgemini
- OEM Partner of the Year, EMEA: TeamSystem
- System Integrator Partner of the Year, APAC: PwC
Vincitori Partner Award Nord America
- Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared
- New Partner of the Year: Natsoft Corporation
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: IPC Global Services
- Data Integration Partner of the Year: Analytics8
- Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data
Vincitori Partner Award EMEA
- Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM GmbH
- Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: Horsa Insight
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: EVACO GmbH
- Data Integration Partner of the Year: Business & Decision AG
- Master Reseller of the Year: Witside LTD
- SaaS Partner of the Year, EMEA: Mercanza S.L.
Vincitori Partner Award Asia Pacifico
- Solution Provider of the Year: Integrated Business Technologies
- Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology
- New Partner of the Year: Trivi Data Consulting
- Authorized Reseller of the Year: Lagozon Technologies
- Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Exponentia
- Active Intelligence Partner of the Year: Boon Solutions
- Million Dollar Club: Integrated Business Technologies
Vincitori Partner Award Sud America
- Solution Provider of the Year: Qubo Tecnologia E Sistemas
- Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios
- New Partner of the Year: Fourier Analytics
- Authorized Reseller of the Year: H2J Solucoes Corporativas em Gestao e TI
- Customer Success Partner of the Year: Nordica