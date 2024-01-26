LG conquista più di 200 premi e riconoscimenti al CES 2024

In occasione del CES 2024, LG Electronics (LG) ha conquistato più di 200 premi e riconoscimenti assegnati alle innovazioni tecnologiche introdotte nelle categorie degli elettrodomestici, dell’home entertainment e del B2B.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T, il primo TV 4K trasparente wireless al mondo, ha fatto da apripista guadagnando numerosi riconoscimenti come Best TV o Best in Show da parte di prestigiose testate internazionali.

Oltre a LG SIGNATURE OLED T, anche gli altri TV LG OLED, tra cui LG OLED evo M4, G4 e C4 hanno ottenuto diversi premi. In particolare il TV LG SIGNATURE M4, che utilizza la tecnologia di trasmissione wireless in 4K introdotta lo scorso anno sul TV M3, è stato identificato come la nuova frontiera dell’evoluzione dei televisori OLED ed è stato premiato dalle principali testate di settore tra cui CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Forbes, The Verge, Wirecutter, PCMag e Mashable.

I TV con tecnologia LG OLED evo, caratterizzati da una nuova frequenza di aggiornamento di 144Hz e dal processore con Intelligenza Artificiale LG Alpha 11, sono stati apprezzati anche da CNET, TechRadar Pro, PCGamer e BGR. Inoltre, Digital Trends ha inserito il monitor gaming LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE nella sua classifica dei migliori monitor visti durante il CES 2024, sottolineando la sua capacità unica di passare dal 4K a 240Hz al Full HD a 480Hz con un semplice click.

LG ha ottenuto riconoscimenti da pubblicazioni autorevoli come USA Today e Tom’s Guide anche per la lavasciuga LG Wash Combo™ All-In-One con tecnologia a pompa di calore. A dimostrazione dell’impegno di LG per ridurre l’impatto sul pianeta, la nuova Wash Combo consuma il 60% di energia in meno rispetto a un modello a espulsione. Questo prodotto è stato premiato per il suo design compatto e per la sua capacità di completare il ciclo di lavaggio e asciugatura in meno di due ore.

Infine, l’Universal UP Kit di LG, la gamma di accessori progettati con un design universale che aiuta gli utenti a utilizzare comodamente gli elettrodomestici LG, indipendentemente da sesso, età o disabilità, ha ricevuto il premio Reviewed’s Accessibility. Il kit è stato inoltre segnalato da Apartment Therapy tra i migliori prodotti di design per la casa del CES 2024.

La Consumer Technology Association ha infine assegnato a LG ben 34 CES Innovation Awards tra cui due Best of Innovation Awards assegnati a LG SIGNATURE OLED T e TV 4K OLED M4 Zero Connect da 83 pollici.

Gli oltre 200 premi e riconoscimenti ottenuti da LG al CES 2024 includono:

LG SIGNATURE OLED T (77 pollici)

· CNET: Best TV del CES 2024

· Digital Trends: Top Tech dei CES 2024 Awards

· PCMag: The Biggest (and Coolest) TV al CES 2024

· Engadget: Best of CES 2024

· Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – Home Theater

· TechRadar: Best Gadgets del CES 2024 – Best TV

· The New York Times: Wirecutter: Best of CES 2024

· Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 Awards – Best Design

· The Verge: The Verge Awards al CES 2024 – Best in Show

· CNN Underscored: Best of CES 2024 – Best TV

· NBC News: Best of CES 2024

· Fox News: Top 10 Tech del CES 2024

· The Hollywood Reporter: Best of CES 2024 – Best OLED TV

· Variety: Best of CES 2024 – Best 4k TV

· Popular Science: Best New Gadgets and Tech del CES 2024

· Rolling Stone: Best of CES 2024

LG OLED TV (M4, G4, C4 e B4)

· Tom’s Guide: Best TV del CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4

· Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4

· TechRadar Pro: 2024 Pick Awards – LG OLED evo M4

· Tech Advisor: Best of CES 2024 – LG OLED B4

· Gear Patrol: Coolest TVs and Monitors Revealed al CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4, C4, e OLED B4

LG QNED TV

· Tom’s Guide: Best TVs del CES 2024 – LG QNED TV 98”

· Residential tech today : CES 2024 Reflections and Superlatives- LG QNED TV 98”

LG gram Pro

· Digital Trends: Best and Most Exciting Laptops al CES 2024 – LG gram Pro

· Inverse: Best Laptops Announced al CES 2024 – LG gram Pro 2-in-1

· Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2024 – Best 2-in-1: LG gram Pro 2-in-1

· Live Science: CES 2024: Best Laptops for Coding & Programmers – LG gram Pro 2-in-1

LG CineBeam Qube

· PCMag: Best of CES 2024 – Best Projector

· WIRED: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Theater

· Gizmodo: Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets al CES 2024

· Yanko Design: Best of CES 2024

LG UltraGear OLED Monitor gaming

· Digital Trends: Best Monitors del CES 2024

· Inverse: Most Eye-Popping Gaming Monitors from CES 2024

· The Shortcut: The Shortcut CES 2024 Awards

· Windows Central: Best of CES 2024 – Best Gaming

LG Wash Combo All-In-One con tecnologia a pompa di calore

· Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024

· Tom’s Guide: Best Smart Home Gadgets del CES 2024 – Best Smart Appliance

· Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Appliance

· Good Housekeeping: Coolest Gadgets al CES 2024

LG Smart Home AI Agent

· Reviewed: CES 2024 – Top 9 New Gadgets You Need To See

· Mashable: The Best of CES 2024

· The Washington Post: The Best (and Strangest) Tech We Found at CES 2024

· T3: Best of CES 2024 Awards – T3’s Top Tech from This Year’s Show