Pioggia di premi al CES per la tecnologia LG

Nell’anno del suo trionfale ritorno in presenza al CES 2023, LG Electronics (LG) ha ricevuto oltre 220 riconoscimenti che hanno premiato le migliori soluzioni tecnologiche dell’azienda nelle categorie elettrodomestici e home entertainment, portando a casa il più alto numero di premi mai raggiunto dall’azienda.

Tra i principali riconoscimenti ricevuti da LG al CES 2023 c’è l’ambito premio Engadget Best of CES nella categoria Best Home Theater Tech per l’innovativo LG SIGNATURE OLED M (modello M3), il primo TV OLED wireless al mondo con tecnologia Zero Connect.

Nel 2023, anno in cui ricorre il 10° anniversario dei rivoluzionari TV OLED LG, il leader mondiale della tecnologia OLED ha continuato a dominare il CES, ottenendo i migliori premi e riconoscimenti del settore per la sua nuova collezione di TV OLED, tra cui il già citato LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 e i nuovi LG OLED evo della serie G3 e C3.

LG OLED evo G3 offre un aumento della luminosità fino al 70% rispetto ai modelli dello scorso anno ed è stato apprezzato anche da TechCrunch, CNET, Tom’s Guide, Reviewed e BGR.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 da 97 pollici (disponibile anche nella versione da 83 e 77 pollici) rappresenta un passo avanti nell’evoluzione della tecnologia OLED ed è stato premiato dalle alcune delle più prestigiose testate tecnologiche, tra cui CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, WIRED, The Verge, USA Today, PCMag and Mashable.

PCMag ha inoltre menzionato l’innovativo LG gram Ultraslim nel suo Best of CES 2023 apprezzandone la leggerezza e portabilità.

LG ha ottenuto riconoscimenti anche da pubblicazioni di spicco come The Wall Street Journal, CNET, The Washington Post, WIRED, Good Housekeeping, Tom’s Guide e PCMag per il nuovo frigorifero MoodUP. Il nuovo elettrodomestico è stato infatti riconosciuto come uno dei prodotti più interessanti del CES 2023 grazie alla possibilità di personalizzare i pannelli LED della porta con oltre 190.000 opzioni di colore e all’integrazione di un altoparlante Bluetooth.

Anche il nuovissimo climatizzatore residenziale LG ARTCOOL Gallery ha ricevuto un’attenzione significativa grazie al suo design elegante con pannello LCD integrato, aggiudicandosi il premio Best of CES di TechRadar e Best Innovative Products from CES 2023 di Business Insider. Il purificatore di design LG PuriCare Aero Furniture è stato premiato da PC Mag (Best Smart Home Tech of CES) e da Reviewed (CES 2023 Editors’ Choice Award) per la sua capacità di integrare un sistema avanzato di purificazione dell’aria in un oggetto di design futuristico e colorato con luci regolabili e superficie pe rla ricarica wireless.

Nell’ambito del programma CES Innovation Award della Consumer Technology Association (CTA), LG ha ottenuto 25 CES Innovation Award, tra cui tre Best of Innovation Award assegnati a LG Transparent OLED Screen, LG OLED Flex e LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro da 65 pollici.

I principali premi e riconoscimenti ottenuti da LG al CES 2022 includono:

Televisore wireless LG SIGNATURE OLED M (97 pollici M3)

CNET: Best of CES 2023 – Best of Show

Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards

Engadget: Best of CES 2023 – Best Home Theater

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

Reviewed: CES Editors’ Choice Awards 2023

TechRadar: Best Gadgets of CES 2023 – Best TV Innovation

The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023

Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best in Show

Laptop LG gram

CNET: Best Laptops CES 2023 Has to Offer

Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2023

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

PCWorld: Best Laptops from CES 2023

TechRadar: Best Laptops at CES 2023

Tom’s Guide: Best Laptops of CES 2023

WIRED: Best of CES 2023

LG OLED Flex

Digital Trends: Best Gaming Monitors of CES 2023

Best Gaming Monitors of CES 2023 PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023

TWICE: TWICE 2023 Picks Awards – CES 2023

Gaming monitor LG UltraGear OLED

PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023

Wirecutter: Best of CES 2023

TWICE: TWICE CES 2023 Picks Awards

Frigorifero LG con tecnologia MoodUP™

CNET: The Wildest Tech at CES 2023, 9 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023, Best Smart Kitchen Tech

Good Housekeeping: Editor’s Choice – CES 2023, CES 2023 Top Picks

Now This News: Some of the Best Products from CES 2023

PCMag: Best of CES 2023

Reviewed: CES Editors’ Choice Awards 2023

The Wall Street Journal: Cool, Crazy and Cute Tech – CES 2023

The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023, Best of CES 2023

Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best Appliance

The National News: Best, Quirkiest Innovations at CES 2023

Gear Patrol: Best Home Gadgets of CES 2023

Frigorifero LG InstaView® French Door

BestProducts.com: Best of CES Home Appliances – Best Large Appliance

LG PuriCare Aero Furniture

Reviewed: CES Editors’ Choice Awards 2023

TWICE: TWICE Picks Awards – CES 2023

PCMag: Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2023

Climatizzatore residenziale LG ARTCOOL Gallery

TechRadar: Best of CES 2023

Business Insider: Best Innovative Products from CES 2023

Gadget Flow: CES 2023 Favorites

Yanko Design: Best of CES 2023

LG Styler ShoeCase

Digital Trends: The Most Curious Gadgets at CES 2023

LG Styler ShoeCare